HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

