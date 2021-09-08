HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 694 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,110 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.