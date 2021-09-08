HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 4,804.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

ECON stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41.

