HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 37,356 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,356 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $192.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.74.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

