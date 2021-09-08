Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

