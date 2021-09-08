Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 5,315,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.13. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $25.40.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $267,253.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,571.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 and sold 49,232 shares valued at $594,230. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

