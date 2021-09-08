Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.50 Per Share

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Holders Technology’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HDT stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.34. Holders Technology has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23.
Holders Technology Company Profile
