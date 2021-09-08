Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.50 Per Share

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Holders Technology’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HDT stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.34. Holders Technology has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23.

Get Holders Technology alerts:

Holders Technology Company Profile

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty laminates and materials for manufacturing of printed circuit board in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company also operates as a lighting and control solutions provider. Its products include heatsinks, LED drivers and PSUS, LED light sources, lighting tracks, and optics and reflectors, as well as provides wireless lighting control, and smart lighting and building solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.