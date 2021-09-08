Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Shares Up 34%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) shot up 34% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.30. 113,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 535% from the average session volume of 17,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

About Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

