Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMCBF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.47 price target (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

