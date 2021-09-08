Homrich & Berg Buys New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

MPC stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.