Homrich & Berg Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Homrich & Berg lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Eaton were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $163.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

