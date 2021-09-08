Homrich & Berg Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $157.80 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average is $154.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.