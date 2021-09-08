Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $800.83 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $758.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.90.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.57.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

