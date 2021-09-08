Homrich & Berg Makes New $248,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

