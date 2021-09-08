Homrich & Berg Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,940 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $70,745,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $40,333,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

