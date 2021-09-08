HOQU (HQX) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $651,161.51 and $3.01 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00150266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00723248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043197 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

