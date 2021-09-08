Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN) Insider Buys A$42,000.00 in Stock

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN) insider Richard (Mike) Harding purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00 ($30,000.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Horizon Oil Company Profile
