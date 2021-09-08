Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN) Insider Buys A$42,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN) insider Richard (Mike) Harding purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00 ($30,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Horizon Oil Company Profile

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons; Maari/Manaia oil fields in New Zealand; and Stanley condensate/gas development and six onshore permits in Papua New Guinea.

