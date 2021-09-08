Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 7.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.11 and last traded at $95.11. Approximately 1,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 80,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $589.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

