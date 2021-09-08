Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 7.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.11 and last traded at $95.11. Approximately 1,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 80,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.96.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $589.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.64.
In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
