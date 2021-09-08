HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for HOYA in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.09%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HOCPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.41. HOYA has a 12-month low of $98.26 and a 12-month high of $166.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.60.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

