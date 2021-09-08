H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

H&R Block has increased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

NYSE:HRB opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

