Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.
HPP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. 34,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,915. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
