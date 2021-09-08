Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

HPP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. 34,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,915. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

