Huobi Token Price Reaches $14.25 on Major Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for $14.25 or 0.00030738 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.37 billion and $572.29 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00152461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00722121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00043195 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,099,511 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

