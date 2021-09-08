Hyper Finance Price Down 25% This Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 25% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $196,572.78 and $3,625.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00059144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00125891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00176737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.11 or 0.07162392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,537.86 or 1.00033304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.07 or 0.00739589 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.