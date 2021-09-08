i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.
Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,630. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.