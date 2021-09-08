i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,630. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.