Ideaology (IDEA) Market Cap Achieves $2.37 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ideaology has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $170,780.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ideaology

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,131 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

