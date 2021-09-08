IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.29

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.29 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 14.51 ($0.19). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 15.20 ($0.20), with a volume of 52,879 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on shares of IGas Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The company has a market capitalization of £19.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.29.

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £456.62 ($596.58).

About IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

