IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up 12.4% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kellner Capital LLC owned 0.09% of IHS Markit worth $40,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

NYSE INFO traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,612. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $123.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

