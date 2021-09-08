Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Trading Up 0.8%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 50,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 90,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

