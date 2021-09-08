Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Shares Up 0.1%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

