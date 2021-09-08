Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,674 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,011.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 44,653 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,941.96.

On Monday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,961 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,005.15.

On Friday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,500 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $2,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 18,696 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $21,687.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 335,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,115. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 2,538.6% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,814,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,707,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,753,289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

