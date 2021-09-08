Insider Selling: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.09. The company had a trading volume of 61,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,573. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.45. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

