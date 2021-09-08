Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 1,141 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $157,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08.

On Friday, June 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $395,662.50.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.36. 2,529,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,176. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.95 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Truist raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Datadog by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Datadog by 15.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,407,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,278,000 after buying an additional 495,526 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

