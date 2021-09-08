Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $2,013,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

