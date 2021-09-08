Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $107.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.84. 126,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $114.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

