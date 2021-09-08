INT Chain (INT) 1-Day Volume Tops $889,058.00

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.00396689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00158726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044253 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

