Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $30.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. 965,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

