International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.60. International Business Machines reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $10.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $12.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.45. 78,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.04. The stock has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

