Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,869,711. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

