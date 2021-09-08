Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. 7,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

