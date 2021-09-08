InvestDigital Achieves Market Cap of $279,986.87 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $279,986.87 and approximately $78,481.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00159524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00730570 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

IDT is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 113,561,650 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

