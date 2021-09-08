Investors Buy Large Volume of SPI Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,274 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 880% compared to the average volume of 946 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 18,531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPI stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. SPI Energy has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

