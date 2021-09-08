IONChain (IONC) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $405,180.85 and approximately $3,935.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IONChain Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

