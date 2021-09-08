IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Shares Down 0.2%

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 84,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.