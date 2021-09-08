IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IQE has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

