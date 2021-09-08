iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.94. 1,194,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,629,053. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $165.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.33 and a 200-day moving average of $142.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.