iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 154.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 723,090 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

