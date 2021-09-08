iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 22,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 223,028 shares.The stock last traded at $54.62 and had previously closed at $55.21.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 442.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 269,487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

