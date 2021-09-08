iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

