iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 30,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,090,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $175.44 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.22 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.68.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.