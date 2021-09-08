iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.3% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

